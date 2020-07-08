477 NOVA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan playground microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

ALMOST LIKE NEW! One-story HOME FOR RENT. There are 3 Bedrooms + Den-office that can be used as 4th Bedroom. Beautiful Wood Laminate in Kitchen, Berber Carpet in Living Room. Fenced Yard for Privacy and no rear neighbors but a peaceful view. 2 Full Bathrooms. Unfurnished. Washer and Dryer provided if needed. Lawn Care not included but there is a Lawn Mover in the house to use. Pest Control included. All rooms have ceiling fans. Master Bedroom has beautiful view to Yard and spacious Master Bathroom with Shower.

Kitchen has modern cabinets. Quiet community with a Brand new huge fenced Playground and walking distance to Publix, Fast food, Walgreens, CVS and Advent Health Hospital. Quick Access to I-4 and Posner Park Shopping Center. 30 minutes to Disneyworld Resort.