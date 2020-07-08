All apartments in Polk County
477 NOVA DRIVE
Last updated January 26 2020 at 2:34 AM

477 NOVA DRIVE

477 Nova Dr · No Longer Available
Location

477 Nova Dr, Polk County, FL 33837
Royal Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
ALMOST LIKE NEW! One-story HOME FOR RENT. There are 3 Bedrooms + Den-office that can be used as 4th Bedroom. Beautiful Wood Laminate in Kitchen, Berber Carpet in Living Room. Fenced Yard for Privacy and no rear neighbors but a peaceful view. 2 Full Bathrooms. Unfurnished. Washer and Dryer provided if needed. Lawn Care not included but there is a Lawn Mover in the house to use. Pest Control included. All rooms have ceiling fans. Master Bedroom has beautiful view to Yard and spacious Master Bathroom with Shower.
Kitchen has modern cabinets. Quiet community with a Brand new huge fenced Playground and walking distance to Publix, Fast food, Walgreens, CVS and Advent Health Hospital. Quick Access to I-4 and Posner Park Shopping Center. 30 minutes to Disneyworld Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 NOVA DRIVE have any available units?
477 NOVA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 477 NOVA DRIVE have?
Some of 477 NOVA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 NOVA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
477 NOVA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 NOVA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 477 NOVA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 477 NOVA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 477 NOVA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 477 NOVA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 NOVA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 NOVA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 477 NOVA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 477 NOVA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 477 NOVA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 477 NOVA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 NOVA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 477 NOVA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 NOVA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
