461 Waterview Dr

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Lake Front, lovely 2 bed plus bonus 2 baths , furnished Manufactured Home in Polk City - Imagine coming home to this beautiful Lovely privacy setting fully furnished large 2 bedrooms plus bonus, 2 bathrooms manufactured home, on a large property in peaceful Polk City. Only a few minutes from major highways, dining and entertainment, not far from all the Disney Parks, on the lake.

Just waiting for you to come and move in, all you need is your luggage and your family. It is set up as a Corporate rental, with all the linens, towels, and dishware, it is all in for you to just come and move in. available 4/1/2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4357916)