Polk County, FL
461 Waterview Dr
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

461 Waterview Dr

461 Waterview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

461 Waterview Drive, Polk County, FL 33868

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Lake Front, lovely 2 bed plus bonus 2 baths , furnished Manufactured Home in Polk City - Imagine coming home to this beautiful Lovely privacy setting fully furnished large 2 bedrooms plus bonus, 2 bathrooms manufactured home, on a large property in peaceful Polk City. Only a few minutes from major highways, dining and entertainment, not far from all the Disney Parks, on the lake.
Just waiting for you to come and move in, all you need is your luggage and your family. It is set up as a Corporate rental, with all the linens, towels, and dishware, it is all in for you to just come and move in. available 4/1/2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4357916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Waterview Dr have any available units?
461 Waterview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 461 Waterview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
461 Waterview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Waterview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 461 Waterview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 461 Waterview Dr offer parking?
No, 461 Waterview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 461 Waterview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Waterview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Waterview Dr have a pool?
No, 461 Waterview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 461 Waterview Dr have accessible units?
No, 461 Waterview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Waterview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Waterview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Waterview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Waterview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
