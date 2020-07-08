All apartments in Polk County
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

352 WINDWARD WAY

352 Windward Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

352 Windward Way, Polk County, FL 33837
Loma Linda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent Location in beautiful Champions gate area! This wonderful Home has been upgraded over time, Tile flooring throughout entire home. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, including 2 car garage, superb large pool with no rear neighbors for your privacy. Only minutes away from I-4 and Disney. The downtown area of Champions gate conveniently has a Publix, many popular restaurants, Major shopping plaza of Posner Park is just down Rt.27 and is undergoing a large-scale expansion of excellent shopping choices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 WINDWARD WAY have any available units?
352 WINDWARD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 352 WINDWARD WAY have?
Some of 352 WINDWARD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 WINDWARD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
352 WINDWARD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 WINDWARD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 352 WINDWARD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 352 WINDWARD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 352 WINDWARD WAY offers parking.
Does 352 WINDWARD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 WINDWARD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 WINDWARD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 352 WINDWARD WAY has a pool.
Does 352 WINDWARD WAY have accessible units?
No, 352 WINDWARD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 352 WINDWARD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 WINDWARD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 352 WINDWARD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 WINDWARD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
