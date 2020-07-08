352 WINDWARD WAY

Amenities
Excellent Location in beautiful Champions gate area! This wonderful Home has been upgraded over time, Tile flooring throughout entire home. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, including 2 car garage, superb large pool with no rear neighbors for your privacy. Only minutes away from I-4 and Disney. The downtown area of Champions gate conveniently has a Publix, many popular restaurants, Major shopping plaza of Posner Park is just down Rt.27 and is undergoing a large-scale expansion of excellent shopping choices.