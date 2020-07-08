352 WINDWARD WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent Location in beautiful Champions gate area! This wonderful Home has been upgraded over time, Tile flooring throughout entire home. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, including 2 car garage, superb large pool with no rear neighbors for your privacy. Only minutes away from I-4 and Disney. The downtown area of Champions gate conveniently has a Publix, many popular restaurants, Major shopping plaza of Posner Park is just down Rt.27 and is undergoing a large-scale expansion of excellent shopping choices.