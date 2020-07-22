All apartments in Polk County
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
312 Caribbean Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

312 Caribbean Drive

312 Caribbean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 Caribbean Drive, Polk County, FL 33897
Highlands Reserve

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
dogs allowed
Lovely studio in Davenport/Disney area ($635/monthly rent) - Showings: May 9 and May 10, both from 3-5pm. MUST t text 407-701-6598 before showing be added your full of name to front gate access list!! Otherwise you unable to drive through the gate if we unable to register your name to the gate system before you come this house.

Please text to 407 701 6598 if your income meet our requirements ( the monthly income must $2400/month or higher), Please provide the 2 months recent pay stubs when you come to view the property). Available to show the property now.

Lovely studio apartment( one big room) , kitchen area has full size refrigerator and UPGRADED RANGE stove/oven in this unit, the community name is Island Club West. The beautiful Tile floor throughout (no carpets to clean) in the unit. Gated community features large swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, volleyball court, fitness center. The owner pay the HOA fee and Club house fee. The Tenants can free to use all the club house features after they registered with HOA office.

Location: Rt 27 near Rt 192W, Disney/Four Corners area. Convenient to Disney, close to lots of stores( Walmart, publix, lowes, target... and a lot of restaurants on RT 27 and Rt 192W, easy access to I-4. 16 mins to Disney...

Requirements:
> Verifiable income $2400/month or more( Please make sure your meet the income requirement before you sent the viewing request.)
> Must submit proof of income with application form (2 months current pay stub). W2 tax form for 2018.
>Please provide at least one year rental payment history records.
> Background check (credit, criminal history, evictions) required, $55/adult
> Credit score below 590 may require prepayment of last month's rent.
> No prior eviction record

Vehicles: the one bedroom unit is limited to one car (no company vehicles allowed)

Utilities: tenant prepays $110 utility with rent each month($635/month) for water/sewer and electric (tenant responsible for any excess usage).

HOA application: tenant must submit an HOA application and be approved. Tenant responsible for HOA application fee any HOA charges.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5698993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Caribbean Drive have any available units?
312 Caribbean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 312 Caribbean Drive have?
Some of 312 Caribbean Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Caribbean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Caribbean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Caribbean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Caribbean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 312 Caribbean Drive offer parking?
No, 312 Caribbean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 312 Caribbean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Caribbean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Caribbean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 312 Caribbean Drive has a pool.
Does 312 Caribbean Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Caribbean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Caribbean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Caribbean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Caribbean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Caribbean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
