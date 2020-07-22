312 Caribbean Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court dogs allowed

Lovely studio in Davenport/Disney area ($635/monthly rent) - Showings: May 9 and May 10, both from 3-5pm. MUST t text 407-701-6598 before showing be added your full of name to front gate access list!! Otherwise you unable to drive through the gate if we unable to register your name to the gate system before you come this house.



Please text to 407 701 6598 if your income meet our requirements ( the monthly income must $2400/month or higher), Please provide the 2 months recent pay stubs when you come to view the property). Available to show the property now.



Lovely studio apartment( one big room) , kitchen area has full size refrigerator and UPGRADED RANGE stove/oven in this unit, the community name is Island Club West. The beautiful Tile floor throughout (no carpets to clean) in the unit. Gated community features large swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, volleyball court, fitness center. The owner pay the HOA fee and Club house fee. The Tenants can free to use all the club house features after they registered with HOA office.



Location: Rt 27 near Rt 192W, Disney/Four Corners area. Convenient to Disney, close to lots of stores( Walmart, publix, lowes, target... and a lot of restaurants on RT 27 and Rt 192W, easy access to I-4. 16 mins to Disney...



Requirements:

> Verifiable income $2400/month or more( Please make sure your meet the income requirement before you sent the viewing request.)

> Must submit proof of income with application form (2 months current pay stub). W2 tax form for 2018.

>Please provide at least one year rental payment history records.

> Background check (credit, criminal history, evictions) required, $55/adult

> Credit score below 590 may require prepayment of last month's rent.

> No prior eviction record



Vehicles: the one bedroom unit is limited to one car (no company vehicles allowed)



Utilities: tenant prepays $110 utility with rent each month($635/month) for water/sewer and electric (tenant responsible for any excess usage).



HOA application: tenant must submit an HOA application and be approved. Tenant responsible for HOA application fee any HOA charges.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5698993)