Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Extremely spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom (1959 sq. ft) home located in Windwood Bay subdivision on a corner lot. This home has a split floor plan with two large living areas, 2 master bedrooms and screen in pool. This home has just been freshly painted and ready to move into. You are just minutes from Disney and other major attractions. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and Interstate 4. Call today for an appointment to preview this property.