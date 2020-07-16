All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

294 Granite Dr.

294 Granite Drive · (863) 333-5161
Location

294 Granite Drive, Polk County, FL 33809

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 294 Granite Dr. · Avail. now

$1,185

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
COMING SOON! 2/2 Duplex in N. Lakeland - COMING SOON! (Available to see after 6/29)

Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Wood laminate floors through out, vaulted ceilings, bonus room/office, washer and dryer hook ups, 1 car garage, centrally located, minutes to I4, Publix and Walmart just down the street.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4089775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Granite Dr. have any available units?
294 Granite Dr. has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 294 Granite Dr. have?
Some of 294 Granite Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Granite Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
294 Granite Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Granite Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 294 Granite Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 294 Granite Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 294 Granite Dr. offers parking.
Does 294 Granite Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Granite Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Granite Dr. have a pool?
No, 294 Granite Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 294 Granite Dr. have accessible units?
No, 294 Granite Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Granite Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Granite Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 294 Granite Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 294 Granite Dr. has units with air conditioning.
