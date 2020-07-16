294 Granite Dr.

Amenities
COMING SOON! 2/2 Duplex in N. Lakeland - COMING SOON! (Available to see after 6/29)
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Wood laminate floors through out, vaulted ceilings, bonus room/office, washer and dryer hook ups, 1 car garage, centrally located, minutes to I4, Publix and Walmart just down the street.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4089775)