294 Granite Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

COMING SOON! 2/2 Duplex in N. Lakeland - COMING SOON! (Available to see after 6/29)



Freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Wood laminate floors through out, vaulted ceilings, bonus room/office, washer and dryer hook ups, 1 car garage, centrally located, minutes to I4, Publix and Walmart just down the street.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4089775)