234 ANNABELLE WAY

Never judge a book by it's cover! This lovely two story townhouse is
beautifully laid out and jam-packed with great features with 3 bedrooms
and 2.5 baths- with an updated kitchen and covered lanai to top it off!
Clean carpeting is found through the bedrooms, living space, and
stairways. Tile found within the kitchen and dining space to ensure
quick cleanup. The Kitchen offers dark toned cabinets to compliment the
contrasting island, tile and wall colors. Upstairs you will also find
your laundry space- ensuring you painless laundry days! Williams
Preserve is a welcoming neighborhood that also provides a community pool
and cabanas, playground, and is safely gated for your peace of mind.
Renter's Insurance Required