Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

234 ANNABELLE WAY

234 Annabelle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

234 Annabelle Way, Polk County, FL 33837
Watersong

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Never judge a book by it's cover! This lovely two story townhouse is
beautifully laid out and jam-packed with great features with 3 bedrooms
and 2.5 baths- with an updated kitchen and covered lanai to top it off!
Clean carpeting is found through the bedrooms, living space, and
stairways. Tile found within the kitchen and dining space to ensure
quick cleanup. The Kitchen offers dark toned cabinets to compliment the
contrasting island, tile and wall colors. Upstairs you will also find
your laundry space- ensuring you painless laundry days! Williams
Preserve is a welcoming neighborhood that also provides a community pool
and cabanas, playground, and is safely gated for your peace of mind.
Renter's Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 ANNABELLE WAY have any available units?
234 ANNABELLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 234 ANNABELLE WAY have?
Some of 234 ANNABELLE WAY's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 ANNABELLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
234 ANNABELLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 ANNABELLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 234 ANNABELLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 234 ANNABELLE WAY offer parking?
No, 234 ANNABELLE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 234 ANNABELLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 ANNABELLE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 ANNABELLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 234 ANNABELLE WAY has a pool.
Does 234 ANNABELLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 234 ANNABELLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 234 ANNABELLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 ANNABELLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 ANNABELLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 ANNABELLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
