234 ANNABELLE WAY

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Never judge a book by it's cover! This lovely two story townhouse is

beautifully laid out and jam-packed with great features with 3 bedrooms

and 2.5 baths- with an updated kitchen and covered lanai to top it off!

Clean carpeting is found through the bedrooms, living space, and

stairways. Tile found within the kitchen and dining space to ensure

quick cleanup. The Kitchen offers dark toned cabinets to compliment the

contrasting island, tile and wall colors. Upstairs you will also find

your laundry space- ensuring you painless laundry days! Williams

Preserve is a welcoming neighborhood that also provides a community pool

and cabanas, playground, and is safely gated for your peace of mind.

Renter's Insurance Required