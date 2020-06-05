1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

The Waterfront Community of Winterset offers Resort Style Living complete with heated pool, Spa, 2 Tennis Courts and a clubhouse overlooking Winterset Lake. This Gated Community offers a State of the Art Security System. Maintenance free living in absolutely breathtaking surroundings. Winterset is professionally managed and maintained. This lovely 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit is located on Garden Lake. This unit is updated with Granite Counter tops, new appliances and updated bath. Fully furnished this unit includes all utilities. Enjoy the spectacular view and watch all the nature that Central Florida has to offer from your screened in Lanai. This unit is turn key. Community is centrally located to all the shopping, restaurants and easy access to Rt 27. Shorter term lease available. INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES.