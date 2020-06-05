All apartments in Polk County
Polk County, FL
1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE

1714 Garden Lake Dr · (937) 218-0031
Location

1714 Garden Lake Dr, Polk County, FL 33884

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
The Waterfront Community of Winterset offers Resort Style Living complete with heated pool, Spa, 2 Tennis Courts and a clubhouse overlooking Winterset Lake. This Gated Community offers a State of the Art Security System. Maintenance free living in absolutely breathtaking surroundings. Winterset is professionally managed and maintained. This lovely 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit is located on Garden Lake. This unit is updated with Granite Counter tops, new appliances and updated bath. Fully furnished this unit includes all utilities. Enjoy the spectacular view and watch all the nature that Central Florida has to offer from your screened in Lanai. This unit is turn key. Community is centrally located to all the shopping, restaurants and easy access to Rt 27. Shorter term lease available. INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 GARDEN LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
