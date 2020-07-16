All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:33 AM

1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1

1697 Lakeside Avenue · (407) 509-3369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1697 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL 33837
Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath spacious home. The townhome offers fully loaded kitchen with all utensils needed, an eat in kitchen area and a dining room. The living area is just enough to settle in after a long day at work. The bedrooms are upstairs which offer carpet through out and a bonus area for the computer desk. The master has his and her sinks and closets which makes it easier to organize and to fill up. The amenities in this community are more then you can imagine, there are two pools one by your unit and the other is in the main community area. There is a gym, tennis, playground area for your pets to run, lots of space for jogging and just getting out there an walk gazing all around you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 has a pool.
Does 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity