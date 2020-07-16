1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool tennis court

Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath spacious home. The townhome offers fully loaded kitchen with all utensils needed, an eat in kitchen area and a dining room. The living area is just enough to settle in after a long day at work. The bedrooms are upstairs which offer carpet through out and a bonus area for the computer desk. The master has his and her sinks and closets which makes it easier to organize and to fill up. The amenities in this community are more then you can imagine, there are two pools one by your unit and the other is in the main community area. There is a gym, tennis, playground area for your pets to run, lots of space for jogging and just getting out there an walk gazing all around you.