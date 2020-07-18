1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Welcome to the Trails at the Vistas! Located very close to The Omni's Golf Club. It's perfect for avid golfers and nature lovers! Imagine pulling up to this luxurious two-story townhome which is fully furnished and includes 4 bedrooms which 2 of them are masters and three and a half bathrooms. You will absolutely love the impressive kitchen that overlooks the spacious family room. The larger master bathroom offers his and her sinks and closets which everyone loves their own closet. The amenities are out of this world with a gym, pool, spa, sauna , golf simulator and a game room. Your home comes equipped with SMART TECHNOLOGY & ENERGY EFFICIENT including “Ring” video doorbell to feel safe & protected, Smart team thermostat for A/C, smart controls & LOW E windows.