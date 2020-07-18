All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1

1241 Payne Stewart Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1241 Payne Stewart Dr, Polk County, FL 33837

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Welcome to the Trails at the Vistas! Located very close to The Omni's Golf Club. It's perfect for avid golfers and nature lovers! Imagine pulling up to this luxurious two-story townhome which is fully furnished and includes 4 bedrooms which 2 of them are masters and three and a half bathrooms. You will absolutely love the impressive kitchen that overlooks the spacious family room. The larger master bathroom offers his and her sinks and closets which everyone loves their own closet. The amenities are out of this world with a gym, pool, spa, sauna , golf simulator and a game room. Your home comes equipped with SMART TECHNOLOGY & ENERGY EFFICIENT including “Ring” video doorbell to feel safe & protected, Smart team thermostat for A/C, smart controls & LOW E windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 have any available units?
1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 have?
Some of 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1241 Payne Stewart Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida