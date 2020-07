Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 2986 square foot single family home has 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a pool. You will feel as if you are on permanent vacation with the fully equipped kitchen, gorgeous pool, large master baths, double master suites downstairs and upstairs. Pool care and Lawn care included. Conveniently located near I-4 junction, shopping and Disney Parks and Resorts.