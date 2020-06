Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen. Spacious bedrooms plus a loft on the second floor Double sink on the master bathroom! Two car garage!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets



$1,650.00 Monthly Rent

$1,650.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



(RLNE5814742)