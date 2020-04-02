All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:34 AM

918 Halifax Dr

918 Halifax Drive · (863) 332-0406
Location

918 Halifax Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
34758 Neighborhood one just minutes off the new connector road to Champions Gate I 4
3 bedrooms 2 baths with screened in lanai and very nicely finished with tiles floors, stainless appliances upgraded bathrooms and surfaces all with a fenced in back yard. New roof! This is a must see house and also includes washer dryer. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Halifax Dr have any available units?
918 Halifax Dr has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Halifax Dr have?
Some of 918 Halifax Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Halifax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
918 Halifax Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Halifax Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Halifax Dr is pet friendly.
Does 918 Halifax Dr offer parking?
Yes, 918 Halifax Dr does offer parking.
Does 918 Halifax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Halifax Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Halifax Dr have a pool?
Yes, 918 Halifax Dr has a pool.
Does 918 Halifax Dr have accessible units?
No, 918 Halifax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Halifax Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Halifax Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Halifax Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 Halifax Dr has units with air conditioning.
