918 Halifax Dr

Amenities
34758 Neighborhood one just minutes off the new connector road to Champions Gate I 4
3 bedrooms 2 baths with screened in lanai and very nicely finished with tiles floors, stainless appliances upgraded bathrooms and surfaces all with a fenced in back yard. New roof! This is a must see house and also includes washer dryer. Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com