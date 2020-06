Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full-bathroom sitting on over a half an acre lot, large family home in the heart of Poinciana, with tile throughout the entire house, ceiling fans in every room, the Kitchen includes Granite counter tops, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and so much more. In addition, this lovely home includes a 2 car garage and a spacious oversize backyard.



Available Now!