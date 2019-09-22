All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

908 LOUVRE COURT

908 Louvre Court · No Longer Available
Location

908 Louvre Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Welcome to this Immaculate Home in the Desirable location of Poinciana. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Ceramic tile throughout the interior for easy cleaning. Enter into an exceptionally large formal living room & dinning area. The kitchen offers a very functional layout with plenty of cabinet space. Includes appliances. Open into your family room making it great for entertaining friends, family and guests. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk-in closet and two bedrooms. Master bathroom includes vanity with double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. It also has an interior laundry room. Two car garage and standard lot size and long driveway, Poinciana has a Community Clubhouse and beautiful pool for residents to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 LOUVRE COURT have any available units?
908 LOUVRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 908 LOUVRE COURT have?
Some of 908 LOUVRE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 LOUVRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
908 LOUVRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 LOUVRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 908 LOUVRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 908 LOUVRE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 908 LOUVRE COURT offers parking.
Does 908 LOUVRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 LOUVRE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 LOUVRE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 908 LOUVRE COURT has a pool.
Does 908 LOUVRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 908 LOUVRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 908 LOUVRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 LOUVRE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 LOUVRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 LOUVRE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
