908 LOUVRE COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to this Immaculate Home in the Desirable location of Poinciana. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Ceramic tile throughout the interior for easy cleaning. Enter into an exceptionally large formal living room & dinning area. The kitchen offers a very functional layout with plenty of cabinet space. Includes appliances. Open into your family room making it great for entertaining friends, family and guests. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk-in closet and two bedrooms. Master bathroom includes vanity with double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. It also has an interior laundry room. Two car garage and standard lot size and long driveway, Poinciana has a Community Clubhouse and beautiful pool for residents to enjoy!