Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss out on this beautiful one story, 2-car garage 3-bedrooms 2-bath home. Property features Ceramic Tile throughout, open concept, split floor plan. Master suite with master bathroom includes shower and tub combination. Huge family room, Kitchen has it's own breakfast area. Appliances include Washer and Dryer, Range, Oven, Range hood, Refrigerator. Don't miss out on the chance to rent this beautiful home. Close to major highways, shopping, schools, hospitals.