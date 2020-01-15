All apartments in Poinciana
780 Lake Marion Golf Resort

780 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

780 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beautiful attached villa located at Lake Marion Resort. Manned guard gate. Tennis courts. Community pool and play ground. Lake access with dock, pier and boat ramp. Roughly 30-40 minutes to the Disney Area. Very clean community with lots of amenities all included with rent! Lovely upgrades throughout the home and tastefully chosen colors! Washer and dryer included! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort have any available units?
780 Lake Marion Golf Resort doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort have?
Some of 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort currently offering any rent specials?
780 Lake Marion Golf Resort is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort pet-friendly?
No, 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort offer parking?
No, 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort does not offer parking.
Does 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort have a pool?
Yes, 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort has a pool.
Does 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort have accessible units?
No, 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 780 Lake Marion Golf Resort has units with air conditioning.
