780 Lake Marion Golf Resort

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beautiful attached villa located at Lake Marion Resort. Manned guard gate. Tennis courts. Community pool and play ground. Lake access with dock, pier and boat ramp. Roughly 30-40 minutes to the Disney Area. Very clean community with lots of amenities all included with rent! Lovely upgrades throughout the home and tastefully chosen colors! Washer and dryer included! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com