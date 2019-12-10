All apartments in Poinciana
769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD

769 Irvine Ranch Rd · No Longer Available
Location

769 Irvine Ranch Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Terrific rental opportunity in Solivita! This Calabria Model, Built in 2018 is available for an annual lease. This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/large study and 2 car plus golf cart garage home is available unfurnished. Start date is January 15th but possibly earlier. No exceptions to NO Pets and NO Smoking please. First month and $1,700 security deposit required. Tenant must clear a credit check and have membership approval from the required Solivita membership application. Tenant must verify 55 or older age requirement. Tenant responsible for cable, wireless, electric and water. Owner will pay for periodic house cleaning. Tenant will have access to all amenities, fitness classes, 14 community pools and restaurants. Great opportunity to enjoy this award winning community in style!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD have any available units?
769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD have?
Some of 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD offers parking.
Does 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD has a pool.
Does 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

