769 IRVINE RANCH ROAD

Terrific rental opportunity in Solivita! This Calabria Model, Built in 2018 is available for an annual lease. This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/large study and 2 car plus golf cart garage home is available unfurnished. Start date is January 15th but possibly earlier. No exceptions to NO Pets and NO Smoking please. First month and $1,700 security deposit required. Tenant must clear a credit check and have membership approval from the required Solivita membership application. Tenant must verify 55 or older age requirement. Tenant responsible for cable, wireless, electric and water. Owner will pay for periodic house cleaning. Tenant will have access to all amenities, fitness classes, 14 community pools and restaurants. Great opportunity to enjoy this award winning community in style!!