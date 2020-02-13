744 DEL RIO WAY

Amenities

Very well maintained home, located in desirable Village 1 of Poinciana. Corner lot, on a quiet street. Plenty of open space for entertainment, with private rooms conveniently tucked aside. Full tile flooring throughout the home. Even the Florida room has tiling PLUS A/C! Screened in 2-car garage as well as, a screened in walkway to the front door! Alarm system installed and ready to go. Down the street from the BRAND NEW Poinciana Pkwy Expressway, dramatically cutting drive time to Disney and I-4. Close to Poinciana Medical Center Hospital, Walmart, Publix, Aldis, several gas stations, restaurants, pharmacies, and banks. Valencia College scheduled to open Fall 2017. This is a fantastic area, growing very fast! Securing a home now will prove to be a great investment in the near future! Come see the home before its gone, WILL NOT LAST LONG!