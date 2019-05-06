All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

742 DEL RIO WAY

742 Del Rio Way · No Longer Available
Location

742 Del Rio Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this large three bedroom, two bathroom home in Poinciana. Location is considered good, minutes from shopping, schools, dining and main thoroughfares. Home features fresh interior paint, ceramic tile flooring throughout, a split bedroom floor plan, large bedrooms, L shaped living and dining areas, a dinette area, galley style kitchen, and vaulted ceilings in the living areas. The master bedroom is large and features a walk-in closet. Master bath features a large tub, double vanities, and a separate shower stall. The back patio is enclosed. Outside you will find a large fenced yard and utility shed. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 DEL RIO WAY have any available units?
742 DEL RIO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 742 DEL RIO WAY have?
Some of 742 DEL RIO WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 DEL RIO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
742 DEL RIO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 DEL RIO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 742 DEL RIO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 742 DEL RIO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 742 DEL RIO WAY offers parking.
Does 742 DEL RIO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 DEL RIO WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 DEL RIO WAY have a pool?
No, 742 DEL RIO WAY does not have a pool.
Does 742 DEL RIO WAY have accessible units?
No, 742 DEL RIO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 742 DEL RIO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 742 DEL RIO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 742 DEL RIO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 DEL RIO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
