742 DEL RIO WAY

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this large three bedroom, two bathroom home in Poinciana. Location is considered good, minutes from shopping, schools, dining and main thoroughfares. Home features fresh interior paint, ceramic tile flooring throughout, a split bedroom floor plan, large bedrooms, L shaped living and dining areas, a dinette area, galley style kitchen, and vaulted ceilings in the living areas. The master bedroom is large and features a walk-in closet. Master bath features a large tub, double vanities, and a separate shower stall. The back patio is enclosed. Outside you will find a large fenced yard and utility shed. Hurry!