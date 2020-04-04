727 James Ct

Amenities

Single Family Home in Poinciana Village 8 - Large unfurnished, 2806 Sq Ft. 4 Bedroom,3 Baths and 2 Car Garage 2 story home. Formal living and dining rooms, open kitchen fully equipped with eating space overlooking large family room. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with large master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and shower and spacious loft. Flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl. Located off Poinciana Pkwy, Bayberry and Greenfield in Polk Cty, Village 8 area of Poinciana. Available now!



Application fee of $75.00 per adult and $125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.



No Pets Allowed



