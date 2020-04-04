All apartments in Poinciana
727 James Ct
727 James Ct

727 James Court · No Longer Available
Location

727 James Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home in Poinciana Village 8 - Large unfurnished, 2806 Sq Ft. 4 Bedroom,3 Baths and 2 Car Garage 2 story home. Formal living and dining rooms, open kitchen fully equipped with eating space overlooking large family room. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with large master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and shower and spacious loft. Flooring is combination of carpet and vinyl. Located off Poinciana Pkwy, Bayberry and Greenfield in Polk Cty, Village 8 area of Poinciana. Available now!

Application fee of $75.00 per adult and $125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2018113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 James Ct have any available units?
727 James Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 727 James Ct have?
Some of 727 James Ct's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 James Ct currently offering any rent specials?
727 James Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 James Ct pet-friendly?
No, 727 James Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 727 James Ct offer parking?
Yes, 727 James Ct offers parking.
Does 727 James Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 James Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 James Ct have a pool?
No, 727 James Ct does not have a pool.
Does 727 James Ct have accessible units?
No, 727 James Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 727 James Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 James Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 James Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 James Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

