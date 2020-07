Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

709 Bogie Ct - Property Id: 153304



Beautiful property located at Poinciana Community, steps from the shopping area and bus stops, quiet neighborhood, large back yard, 01 car garage, Central A/C, Close to all shopping area and Bus route. Easy access to new highway to connect with 417 and I-4. Polk County school district. New paint, full house with tile.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5131091)