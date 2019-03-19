706 BITTERN WAY

Amenities

Unfurnished, 2,839 s.f., 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage with electric opener, story home in Polk Cty area of Poinciana. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET. Home has formal living room, dining room, family room, open floor plan kitchen with breakfast nook and all kitchen appliances, inside utility room with w/d hook ups. Extra large master suite, master bath with dual sinks and garden tub, shower and double walking closets, remaining bedrooms are also spacious. Located off Palmetto & Coyote, near school, bus line and shopping.



Sorry, no pets or section 8



12 Month Lease

$60 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.