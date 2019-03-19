All apartments in Poinciana
706 BITTERN WAY
706 BITTERN WAY

706 Bittern Way · No Longer Available
Location

706 Bittern Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Unfurnished, 2,839 s.f., 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage with electric opener, story home in Polk Cty area of Poinciana. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET. Home has formal living room, dining room, family room, open floor plan kitchen with breakfast nook and all kitchen appliances, inside utility room with w/d hook ups. Extra large master suite, master bath with dual sinks and garden tub, shower and double walking closets, remaining bedrooms are also spacious. Located off Palmetto & Coyote, near school, bus line and shopping.

Sorry, no pets or section 8

12 Month Lease
$60 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 BITTERN WAY have any available units?
706 BITTERN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 706 BITTERN WAY have?
Some of 706 BITTERN WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 BITTERN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
706 BITTERN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 BITTERN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 706 BITTERN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 706 BITTERN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 706 BITTERN WAY offers parking.
Does 706 BITTERN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 BITTERN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 BITTERN WAY have a pool?
No, 706 BITTERN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 706 BITTERN WAY have accessible units?
No, 706 BITTERN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 706 BITTERN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 BITTERN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 BITTERN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 BITTERN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
