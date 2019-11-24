625 Lake Marion Golf Resort Dr

Amenities
Fully Furnished unit in Golf Course Community - This 2 bed 2 bath fully furnished unit is located in guard gated community of a golf resort. Very open floor plan. Kitchen is fully equipped. Master bedroom suite features a privacy bath with tub & shower combination. 2nd bedroom has 2 twin size beds with matching furnishings. The second bath also features a tub/shower combination. Washer & dryer added for tenant convenience. Community offers its residents a clubhouse, billiards, community pool, and fitness center. Enjoy resort style living all year long.
For tenants to schedule a showing, please contact our agent:
Celeste Barnes 321-624-9693
RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-No Felonies
REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)
PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.
Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. After approval a $100.00 Administrative Fee will apply. After management approval, tenants must also apply and be approved by the HOA at $100 per person.
(RLNE3466768)