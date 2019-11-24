All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
625 Lake Marion Golf Resort Dr
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

625 Lake Marion Golf Resort Dr

625 Lake Marion Golf Resort Dr · No Longer Available
Location

625 Lake Marion Golf Resort Dr, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
Fully Furnished unit in Golf Course Community - This 2 bed 2 bath fully furnished unit is located in guard gated community of a golf resort. Very open floor plan. Kitchen is fully equipped. Master bedroom suite features a privacy bath with tub & shower combination. 2nd bedroom has 2 twin size beds with matching furnishings. The second bath also features a tub/shower combination. Washer & dryer added for tenant convenience. Community offers its residents a clubhouse, billiards, community pool, and fitness center. Enjoy resort style living all year long.

For tenants to schedule a showing, please contact our agent:
Celeste Barnes 321-624-9693

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-No Felonies

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. After approval a $100.00 Administrative Fee will apply. After management approval, tenants must also apply and be approved by the HOA at $100 per person.

(RLNE3466768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

