603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1

Amenities
Great opportunity to live in a clean, move in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and most appliances are new. New carpet in both bedrooms. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel. Single floor unit, away from any busy roads. Kitchen has breakfast bar that opens up into the family room. Stackable washer/dryer. The community offers tons of amenities, including 2 pools, hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, playground, shuffleboard, an amazing dock on the lake, and so much more!