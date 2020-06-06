All apartments in Poinciana
Poinciana, FL
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1

603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive · (407) 944-1833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
playground
shuffle board
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Great opportunity to live in a clean, move in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and most appliances are new. New carpet in both bedrooms. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel. Single floor unit, away from any busy roads. Kitchen has breakfast bar that opens up into the family room. Stackable washer/dryer. The community offers tons of amenities, including 2 pools, hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, playground, shuffleboard, an amazing dock on the lake, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have any available units?
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have?
Some of 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 offer parking?
No, 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 has a pool.
Does 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have accessible units?
No, 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1 has units with air conditioning.
