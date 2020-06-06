603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in a clean, move in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and most appliances are new. New carpet in both bedrooms. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel. Single floor unit, away from any busy roads. Kitchen has breakfast bar that opens up into the family room. Stackable washer/dryer. The community offers tons of amenities, including 2 pools, hot tub, tennis and basketball courts, playground, shuffleboard, an amazing dock on the lake, and so much more!