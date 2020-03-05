602 Swallow Court

Amenities

Fantastic Poinciana Home - Just wait till you feast your eyes on this beauty. Come view this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of square footage on the Polk County Side of Poinciana. This home has a brand new roof, interior paint and hard floors throughout. Kitchen has a bar perfect to enjoy your breakfast that opens up to a family room. Large master suite with shower and separate tub. Ceiling fans in main areas. Pet friendly! What more could you ask for? Home is located near shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and new Community College. This one is sure to go fast. Call today.



(RLNE4110978)