All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 602 Swallow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
602 Swallow Court
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

602 Swallow Court

602 Swallow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

602 Swallow Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Poinciana Home - Just wait till you feast your eyes on this beauty. Come view this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of square footage on the Polk County Side of Poinciana. This home has a brand new roof, interior paint and hard floors throughout. Kitchen has a bar perfect to enjoy your breakfast that opens up to a family room. Large master suite with shower and separate tub. Ceiling fans in main areas. Pet friendly! What more could you ask for? Home is located near shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and new Community College. This one is sure to go fast. Call today.

(RLNE4110978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Swallow Court have any available units?
602 Swallow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 602 Swallow Court currently offering any rent specials?
602 Swallow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Swallow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Swallow Court is pet friendly.
Does 602 Swallow Court offer parking?
No, 602 Swallow Court does not offer parking.
Does 602 Swallow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Swallow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Swallow Court have a pool?
No, 602 Swallow Court does not have a pool.
Does 602 Swallow Court have accessible units?
No, 602 Swallow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Swallow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Swallow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Swallow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Swallow Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College