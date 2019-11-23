All apartments in Poinciana
November 23 2019

569 MARICOPA DRIVE

569 Maricopa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

569 Maricopa Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
***1/2 OFF the 1st month's rent*** 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Poinciana Village 1. Can be leased Furnished or Unfurnished. No pets per owners request. Beautiful porcelain tile throughout this well appointed home, used solely for owners vacations over the years. Property includes formal living and dining combo with eat in kitchen over looking the family room. Master suite comes complete with roman tub and shower. 2 car garage complete with garage door opener! Don't miss out on this beauty! Community has it's own schools, hospital, community pool and fitness. Additional fees apply for association amenities such as pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 MARICOPA DRIVE have any available units?
569 MARICOPA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 569 MARICOPA DRIVE have?
Some of 569 MARICOPA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 MARICOPA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
569 MARICOPA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 MARICOPA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 569 MARICOPA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 569 MARICOPA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 569 MARICOPA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 569 MARICOPA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 MARICOPA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 MARICOPA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 569 MARICOPA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 569 MARICOPA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 569 MARICOPA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 569 MARICOPA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 569 MARICOPA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 569 MARICOPA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 569 MARICOPA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
