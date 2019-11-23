569 MARICOPA DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

***1/2 OFF the 1st month's rent*** 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in Poinciana Village 1. Can be leased Furnished or Unfurnished. No pets per owners request. Beautiful porcelain tile throughout this well appointed home, used solely for owners vacations over the years. Property includes formal living and dining combo with eat in kitchen over looking the family room. Master suite comes complete with roman tub and shower. 2 car garage complete with garage door opener! Don't miss out on this beauty! Community has it's own schools, hospital, community pool and fitness. Additional fees apply for association amenities such as pool!