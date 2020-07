Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

2 bed 2 bath townhouse in Coopersmith Village in the heart of Poinciana! Spacious concept with an open living & dining room combo as well as sliding glass doors to a private fenced in patio. Master bedroom includes walk in closet. Community features a heated pool, tennis courts and playground. Close to schools, shopping & major highways. Won't last long.