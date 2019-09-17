553 Hunter Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66f0d3e0b4 ---- Come view this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the quaint community of Coppersmith Village. Neutral colors throughout. Large fully equipped kitchen. Very nice courtyard. Living and Dining room combo. Lovely tile in main and wet areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. The community boasts a heated pool, tennis courts and a playground. Centrally located to shopping and major highways, come view today!(Washer and dryer are convenience item to the tenant). Tenant occupied until 9/12/2019. Updated photos will follow. Blinds. Range Washer Only