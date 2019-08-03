All apartments in Poinciana
521 BROMLEY COURT
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

521 BROMLEY COURT

521 Bromley Court · No Longer Available
Location

521 Bromley Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool home , with over 2571 s.f., and 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus bonus room and 2 car garage plus a screened in pool will be your dream come true! A guest/den/office on first floor and open kitchen with counter bar and all appliances. Formal living and dining room and loft area on 2nd floor. King size master bedroom with jaccuzzi tub in master bath. Large and private back yard with a canal separating you from the rear neighbors. Located off KOA and New Castle Rd. in Poinciana, near schools and stores.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 BROMLEY COURT have any available units?
521 BROMLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 521 BROMLEY COURT have?
Some of 521 BROMLEY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 BROMLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
521 BROMLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 BROMLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 521 BROMLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 521 BROMLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 521 BROMLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 521 BROMLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 BROMLEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 BROMLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 521 BROMLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 521 BROMLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 521 BROMLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 521 BROMLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 BROMLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 BROMLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 BROMLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
