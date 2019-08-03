521 BROMLEY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pool home , with over 2571 s.f., and 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, plus bonus room and 2 car garage plus a screened in pool will be your dream come true! A guest/den/office on first floor and open kitchen with counter bar and all appliances. Formal living and dining room and loft area on 2nd floor. King size master bedroom with jaccuzzi tub in master bath. Large and private back yard with a canal separating you from the rear neighbors. Located off KOA and New Castle Rd. in Poinciana, near schools and stores.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.