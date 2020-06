Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on large lot. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. Tile flooring throughout home. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. Washer and dryer included for tenant's convenience, but will not be warrantied by the homeowner. Rented in as-is condition. No pets allowed