5 Redwood Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning carpet

Stunning open concept home for rent south of Kissimmee! This beautiful home features double car garage, washer/dryer hookups, tile floor in the living space, and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features ample storage space, beautiful counters, breakfast bar, pantry, and more! Master bedroom feature ensuite bathroom with step-in shower and vanity with plenty of storage! You'll fall in love with this recently built home! Pet-friendly with breed approval and non-refundable fee. Apply online today!



*Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required.



Suncoast Property Management does require tenants to carry renter's insurance with Suncoast Property Management listed as additionally insured. Proof of renter's insurance must be provided prior to the tenant's scheduled move-in.



BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com

Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.