Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. You'll love the layout of the chef-inspired kitchen that overlooks the café and expansive family room. Vaulted ceilings in the café and family room add drama and the floor plan maximizes space and provides excellent flow from room to room. Large walk-in pantry, and double sinks with a privacy door in the secondary bath.