All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
4649 MARCOS CIRCLE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

4649 MARCOS CIRCLE

4649 Marcos Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4649 Marcos Cir, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Lexington is a popular four bedroom, two bath design that elevates the kitchen to the heart and functional center of the home. You will love the layout of the chef-inspired kitchen that overlooks the cafe and expansive family room. Vaulted ceilings in the cafe and family room add drama and the floor plan maximizes space and provided excellent flow from room to room. Specific emphasis was placed on shifting space away from unused living/dining spaces into the main family/cafe areas. Additionally, Hanover Family focused heavily on the details such as a large walk-in pantry, and double sinks with a privacy door in the secondary bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE have any available units?
4649 MARCOS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4649 MARCOS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4649 MARCOS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College