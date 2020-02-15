4649 MARCOS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The Lexington is a popular four bedroom, two bath design that elevates the kitchen to the heart and functional center of the home. You will love the layout of the chef-inspired kitchen that overlooks the cafe and expansive family room. Vaulted ceilings in the cafe and family room add drama and the floor plan maximizes space and provided excellent flow from room to room. Specific emphasis was placed on shifting space away from unused living/dining spaces into the main family/cafe areas. Additionally, Hanover Family focused heavily on the details such as a large walk-in pantry, and double sinks with a privacy door in the secondary bathroom.