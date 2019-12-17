453 SORRENTO RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful Solivita Home - Immaculate three bedroom home with den, three car garage and water view. Separate formal dining room and large eat-in kitchen as well. All bedrooms have a private full bath. Large covered patio. Huge master bath with large walk-in shower and oversized garden tub. Amazing community with too many amenities to list them all, some of them are: Indoor and outdoor pools, golf courses, fitness center, two heated whirlpool spas, walking trails and guard gate attendant. Lawn care and basic cable is included. Sola Vita is an award winning 55 plus community. and has a move-in/application/set-up fee of $50 per adult.



Application fee is $60 per adult (Separate from HOA one-time fee).



