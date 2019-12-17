All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 453 SORRENTO RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
453 SORRENTO RD
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

453 SORRENTO RD

453 Sorrento Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

453 Sorrento Road, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Solivita Home - Immaculate three bedroom home with den, three car garage and water view. Separate formal dining room and large eat-in kitchen as well. All bedrooms have a private full bath. Large covered patio. Huge master bath with large walk-in shower and oversized garden tub. Amazing community with too many amenities to list them all, some of them are: Indoor and outdoor pools, golf courses, fitness center, two heated whirlpool spas, walking trails and guard gate attendant. Lawn care and basic cable is included. Sola Vita is an award winning 55 plus community. and has a move-in/application/set-up fee of $50 per adult.

Application fee is $60 per adult (Separate from HOA one-time fee).

(RLNE3240865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 SORRENTO RD have any available units?
453 SORRENTO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 453 SORRENTO RD have?
Some of 453 SORRENTO RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 SORRENTO RD currently offering any rent specials?
453 SORRENTO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 SORRENTO RD pet-friendly?
No, 453 SORRENTO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 453 SORRENTO RD offer parking?
Yes, 453 SORRENTO RD offers parking.
Does 453 SORRENTO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 SORRENTO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 SORRENTO RD have a pool?
Yes, 453 SORRENTO RD has a pool.
Does 453 SORRENTO RD have accessible units?
No, 453 SORRENTO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 453 SORRENTO RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 SORRENTO RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 SORRENTO RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 SORRENTO RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College