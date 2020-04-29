439 Jay Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets range refrigerator

3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana Area - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home opens up to a light-filled tiled living area that flows into the eat-in kitchen.



The kitchen has a walk-out to a large Florida room that overlooks a spacious back yard. The eat-kitchen has a stove, dishwasher, and a refrigerator.



The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the secondary bedrooms are generously sized.



Renter's Insurance policy is required. Don't miss out and call for an appointment today.



Call for more information or to set an appointment to view: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



(RLNE5661968)