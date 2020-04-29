All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

439 Jay Court

439 Jay Court · No Longer Available
Location

439 Jay Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
3/2 Single Family Home in Poinciana Area - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home opens up to a light-filled tiled living area that flows into the eat-in kitchen.

The kitchen has a walk-out to a large Florida room that overlooks a spacious back yard. The eat-kitchen has a stove, dishwasher, and a refrigerator.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and the secondary bedrooms are generously sized.

Renter's Insurance policy is required. Don't miss out and call for an appointment today.

Call for more information or to set an appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

(RLNE5661968)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Jay Court have any available units?
439 Jay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 439 Jay Court have?
Some of 439 Jay Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Jay Court currently offering any rent specials?
439 Jay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Jay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Jay Court is pet friendly.
Does 439 Jay Court offer parking?
No, 439 Jay Court does not offer parking.
Does 439 Jay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Jay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Jay Court have a pool?
No, 439 Jay Court does not have a pool.
Does 439 Jay Court have accessible units?
No, 439 Jay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Jay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Jay Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Jay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Jay Court does not have units with air conditioning.

