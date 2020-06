Amenities

Poinciana Town-Home That Will Turn Your Head - BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED! 2 beds 2 baths Villa. New Kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, upgraded fixtures and fittings throughout. Large walk in closet, granite vanity. This property has the best of all worlds. Great amenities without the maintenance. Phenomenal location in Poinciana located just minutes from Disney, shopping and restaurants nearby.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4270296)