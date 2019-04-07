All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

419 Prestwick Pl

419 Prestwick Place · (407) 477-5064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Prestwick Place, Poinciana, FL 34759
Solivita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fe93d6b05d ----
SM- Tenant occupied till 3/1, 2/2 in quiet gated community....dual master suites, laminate wood & tile flooring throughout, large great room w/vaulted ceiling, washer/dryer included, screened back porch w/extra storage closet, no rear neighbors, community pool right across the street. Lawn care included.
*Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Fees Apply:$65
Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet
Administration Fee $195
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Prestwick Pl have any available units?
419 Prestwick Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 419 Prestwick Pl have?
Some of 419 Prestwick Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Prestwick Pl currently offering any rent specials?
419 Prestwick Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Prestwick Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Prestwick Pl is pet friendly.
Does 419 Prestwick Pl offer parking?
No, 419 Prestwick Pl does not offer parking.
Does 419 Prestwick Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 Prestwick Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Prestwick Pl have a pool?
Yes, 419 Prestwick Pl has a pool.
Does 419 Prestwick Pl have accessible units?
No, 419 Prestwick Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Prestwick Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 Prestwick Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Prestwick Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 Prestwick Pl has units with air conditioning.
