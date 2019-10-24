All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

407 MAJESTIC WAY

407 Majestic Way · No Longer Available
Location

407 Majestic Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property is located on a cul de sac, Home offers 2 over sized Master suites with their own bathrooms, Ceramic tile throughout, large combined living and dining room combo, large bedrooms that can accommodate king beds, utility closet with washer and dryer hook ups, fenced in back yard, lawn care included, and so much more...Close to stores and bus line, just off KOA and Hunter.

Available now!
12 month lease
$75 application fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (when application has been approved)
1 small pet with deposit of $250 no aggressive breeds, pet application required
Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 housing program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 MAJESTIC WAY have any available units?
407 MAJESTIC WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 407 MAJESTIC WAY have?
Some of 407 MAJESTIC WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 MAJESTIC WAY currently offering any rent specials?
407 MAJESTIC WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 MAJESTIC WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 MAJESTIC WAY is pet friendly.
Does 407 MAJESTIC WAY offer parking?
No, 407 MAJESTIC WAY does not offer parking.
Does 407 MAJESTIC WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 MAJESTIC WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 MAJESTIC WAY have a pool?
No, 407 MAJESTIC WAY does not have a pool.
Does 407 MAJESTIC WAY have accessible units?
No, 407 MAJESTIC WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 407 MAJESTIC WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 MAJESTIC WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 MAJESTIC WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 MAJESTIC WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
