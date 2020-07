Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

You will be hard pressed to find a better home, in better condition, at a better price. Come see this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has brand new interior paint, carpeting and laminate flooring. Excellent, fresh and new feeling without the new construction price! Home is located near schools, town center, transportation, hospital, shopping, theme parks and so much more. Call today. This one is sure to go fast!