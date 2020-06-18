All apartments in Poinciana
Poinciana, FL
361 Port Pleasant Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

361 Port Pleasant Dr

361 Port Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.
* stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave
* washer dryer in unit
* custom paint thru out
* new vinyl planking and tile flooring
* gated community
* community club house
* community pool with spa/hot tub
* community gym
* community playground
* community tennis courts and basket ball couurts
HOA application and orientation required.

No Pets

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package . $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com

To schedule a showing, email.... renee@rentsmartusa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3101523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

