361 Port Pleasant Dr

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.

* stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave

* washer dryer in unit

* custom paint thru out

* new vinyl planking and tile flooring

* gated community

* community club house

* community pool with spa/hot tub

* community gym

* community playground

* community tennis courts and basket ball couurts

HOA application and orientation required.



No Pets



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package . $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com



To schedule a showing, email.... renee@rentsmartusa.com



No Pets Allowed



