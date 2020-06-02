332 DRUM COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic three bedroom, two bath home located on the polk County Poinciana. This home has more features to list than is possible or even visible to the eye. Energy efficient windows will keep your utility bills lower than similar homes. Enjoy marble floor wet area's and throughout living room ,42" wood cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers. . Tons of counter top space along with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This home is solid as a rock, literally. This is not the home you are going to want to pass up. 30 minutes to theme parks, minutes from shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today! .