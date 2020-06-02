All apartments in Poinciana
332 DRUM COURT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

332 DRUM COURT

332 Drum Court · No Longer Available
Location

332 Drum Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic three bedroom, two bath home located on the polk County Poinciana. This home has more features to list than is possible or even visible to the eye. Energy efficient windows will keep your utility bills lower than similar homes. Enjoy marble floor wet area's and throughout living room ,42" wood cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers. . Tons of counter top space along with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This home is solid as a rock, literally. This is not the home you are going to want to pass up. 30 minutes to theme parks, minutes from shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today! .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 DRUM COURT have any available units?
332 DRUM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 332 DRUM COURT have?
Some of 332 DRUM COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 DRUM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
332 DRUM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 DRUM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 332 DRUM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 332 DRUM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 332 DRUM COURT offers parking.
Does 332 DRUM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 DRUM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 DRUM COURT have a pool?
No, 332 DRUM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 332 DRUM COURT have accessible units?
No, 332 DRUM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 332 DRUM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 DRUM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 332 DRUM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 DRUM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
