Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Poinciana !! 34759 zip code Split Open floor plan, a large kitchen area with a breakfast bar and nice open view to the living room. Large master suite on one side and other bedrooms on the other side of home. It has a wood burning fireplace for those chilly Fl nights, wood laminate flooring throughout the home. A large enclosed screened patio for entertaining guests. Also a fenced back yard with plenty space visit citravest.com or call Trevino 860 961 0791 or the office at 407 495 4744