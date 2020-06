Amenities

Come check out this brand new duplex in Kissimmee! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious living/dining area highlights wood-like tile throughout.Kitchen features granite counter tops, stunning stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Master suite is complete with private bath and additional rooms share a hall bath. There is also a utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. This one won't last long!