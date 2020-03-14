All apartments in Poinciana
Poinciana, FL
257 PANZANO TERRACE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

257 PANZANO TERRACE

257 Panzano Ter · No Longer Available
Poinciana
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

257 Panzano Ter, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
SOLIVITA! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with study furnished rental available immediately! BUILT IN 2018! Minimum lease time is 6 months. This new home is conveniently located in Vestrella within this 55 PLUS GUARD GATED resort style community! View attached photos to see just how nice this home is! This BERGAMO MODEL has a nice OPEN CONCEPT feel. The front view overlooks landscaping and conservation across the cul-de-sac. The COVERED and SCREENED LANAI feels private and overlooks conservation. There is a one car garage and a separate oversized golf cart garage with a small section that does have owners storage but still plenty of SPACE for a GOLF CART. This is an age restricted community so applicants must be 55 years or older and complete a membership application. Credit check is required. Come enjoy the good life in this awesome community with use of 14 COMMUNITY POOLS, 2 huge amenity centers, FITNESS CLASSES, 2 GOLF COURSES, village center, over 250 SOCIAL CLUBS to join, 3 restaurants, pickle ball, tennis, concierge and so much more nestled on over 4200 acres of natural beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 PANZANO TERRACE have any available units?
257 PANZANO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 257 PANZANO TERRACE have?
Some of 257 PANZANO TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 PANZANO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
257 PANZANO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 PANZANO TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 257 PANZANO TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 257 PANZANO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 257 PANZANO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 257 PANZANO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 PANZANO TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 PANZANO TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 257 PANZANO TERRACE has a pool.
Does 257 PANZANO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 257 PANZANO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 257 PANZANO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 PANZANO TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 PANZANO TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 PANZANO TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
