257 PANZANO TERRACE

SOLIVITA! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with study furnished rental available immediately! BUILT IN 2018! Minimum lease time is 6 months. This new home is conveniently located in Vestrella within this 55 PLUS GUARD GATED resort style community! View attached photos to see just how nice this home is! This BERGAMO MODEL has a nice OPEN CONCEPT feel. The front view overlooks landscaping and conservation across the cul-de-sac. The COVERED and SCREENED LANAI feels private and overlooks conservation. There is a one car garage and a separate oversized golf cart garage with a small section that does have owners storage but still plenty of SPACE for a GOLF CART. This is an age restricted community so applicants must be 55 years or older and complete a membership application. Credit check is required. Come enjoy the good life in this awesome community with use of 14 COMMUNITY POOLS, 2 huge amenity centers, FITNESS CLASSES, 2 GOLF COURSES, village center, over 250 SOCIAL CLUBS to join, 3 restaurants, pickle ball, tennis, concierge and so much more nestled on over 4200 acres of natural beauty!