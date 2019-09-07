20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool pool table tennis court

Resort Style 2 bed 2 bath - Adorable 2 bed 2 bath corner unit condo located in guard gated community of Golf Resort. Very open floor plan. Kitchen features breakfast bar and living room & dining area combo. Master bedroom has large closet with mirrored closet doors; master bath features tub & shower combination. Second bedroom also has mirrored closet doors and hall bath has tub shower combination. Community offers its residents a clubhouse, billiards, community pool, tennis courts, car wash area, and fitness center. Enjoy resort style living all year long. Schools located nearby. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee. Tenants will be required to make separate application at $100 per person with the Lake Marion Golf Resort Condo Association following homeowner approval.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Travia Cooper 407-922-8292



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



