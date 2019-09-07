All apartments in Poinciana
20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D

20101 Indian Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20101 Indian Creek Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
playground
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
Resort Style 2 bed 2 bath - Adorable 2 bed 2 bath corner unit condo located in guard gated community of Golf Resort. Very open floor plan. Kitchen features breakfast bar and living room & dining area combo. Master bedroom has large closet with mirrored closet doors; master bath features tub & shower combination. Second bedroom also has mirrored closet doors and hall bath has tub shower combination. Community offers its residents a clubhouse, billiards, community pool, tennis courts, car wash area, and fitness center. Enjoy resort style living all year long. Schools located nearby. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee. Tenants will be required to make separate application at $100 per person with the Lake Marion Golf Resort Condo Association following homeowner approval.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Travia Cooper 407-922-8292

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4934175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D have any available units?
20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D have?
Some of 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D currently offering any rent specials?
20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D pet-friendly?
No, 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D offer parking?
No, 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D does not offer parking.
Does 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D have a pool?
Yes, 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D has a pool.
Does 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D have accessible units?
No, 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D does not have accessible units.
Does 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D have units with dishwashers?
No, 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D have units with air conditioning?
No, 20101 Indian Creek Dr #20 D does not have units with air conditioning.
