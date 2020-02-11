1950 Michigan Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW LOWER PRICE AND NO APPLICATION FEE!! This BRAND NEW home offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths w/ an OPEN FLOOR PLAN that has great flow. This home comes complete with 18x18 ceramic tile throughout and carpeted bedrooms. Baths come equipped with GRANITE TOPS and upgraded tile all the way up the shower walls. In addition, the Master Bath is fitted w/ Adult Height Upgraded Cabinets & a Garden Tub to Relax after a long day. The Kitchen is beautifully appointed with Recessed Lighting, Granite Counter Tops & a matching set of stainless steel appliances. Interior Laundry, Double Door Entry w/ Oversized Foyer. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com