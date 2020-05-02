All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE

1908 Dolphin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Dolphin Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,500 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE have any available units?
1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 DOLPHIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

