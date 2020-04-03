1801 Don Pl

Amenities

Featuring four bedrooms and two and a half baths. Two car garage and oversized corner lot. Two story home looking for large family to enjoy! Boasting 2938 square feet of living area. Covered front entry way and open patio to rear. Carpet and ceramic tile flooring. Formal living room and dining room. Kitchen includes large island overlooking family room. Main bathroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. Bath two includes tub with shower. Inside laundry room. Live, Work and Play in Poinciana! Stroll through shopping and dining at Poinciana Town Center and Poinciana Place Shopping Center. Enjoy numerous playgrounds and playing soccer, softball, basketball, tennis, racquet ball and baseball fields in multiple areas. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com