All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1801 Don Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1801 Don Pl
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:04 PM

1801 Don Pl

1801 Don Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1801 Don Place, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Featuring four bedrooms and two and a half baths. Two car garage and oversized corner lot. Two story home looking for large family to enjoy! Boasting 2938 square feet of living area. Covered front entry way and open patio to rear. Carpet and ceramic tile flooring. Formal living room and dining room. Kitchen includes large island overlooking family room. Main bathroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower stall. Bath two includes tub with shower. Inside laundry room. Live, Work and Play in Poinciana! Stroll through shopping and dining at Poinciana Town Center and Poinciana Place Shopping Center. Enjoy numerous playgrounds and playing soccer, softball, basketball, tennis, racquet ball and baseball fields in multiple areas. Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Don Pl have any available units?
1801 Don Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1801 Don Pl have?
Some of 1801 Don Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Don Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Don Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Don Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Don Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Don Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Don Pl offers parking.
Does 1801 Don Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Don Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Don Pl have a pool?
No, 1801 Don Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Don Pl have accessible units?
No, 1801 Don Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Don Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Don Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Don Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1801 Don Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College