Available Now! - 2 bedroom 2 bath, 1056 sq ft villa. Gated community, grounds maintenance, basic cable and use of amenities all included. Master bathroom with double sinks, shower/tub combo. Kitchen with counter bar. Ceramic tile flooring in living areas and carpet only in bedrooms. Enjoy the community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Must complete a separate $75 HOA application. If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



(RLNE5487799)